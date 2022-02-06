CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina heads into the final month of the regular season sitting at 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels have turned in some rather impressive performances, but also some clunkers. But with 23 games of intel to gauge who and what Hubert Davis’ first team is, an identity is coming into picture.

When UNC plays well, it can be a high-level team seemingly capable of matching up against any squad in the nation. When it is off, which has been just about every time it has played a high-end team, the Heels barely compete.