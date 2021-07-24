A Deeper Look Into The Heels' Take On An Expanded Playoff

Perhaps the topic most discussed topic by national media regarding North Carolina football over the last few weeks has centered on the Tar Heels’ players not favoring a 12-team playoff format. It generated quite the debate, though most points of a view skewed toward criticizing UNC's players.

Carolina Coach Mack Brown told the media during his July 8 press conference the staff asked its players to vote on whether or not they favored an expanded College Football Playoff to 12 teams, and the players said they would not.

A position often advanced by national talking heads is that UNC, more than many other teams, should want a larger field to increase its chances of inclusion. A year ago, it would have been in the conversation to make a 12-team playoff, something a couple of Heels have acknowledged. But they are looking at this with a different lens than one might expect.

The premise of the national discourse is that UNC will never breakthrough and topple Clemson, so its only hope at getting into a national tournament is if the field is expanded. But in a way, that is exactly the point the players are trying to make.

Not that they don’t believe they will break through, quite the contrary, but it’s the notion that a team should be happy just getting in is part of why the players don’t favor the much larger field. There are other reasons, such as added games and wear and tear on their bodies, but the main reason is they do not believe Cinderellas exist in college football.

“Out of the years of the playoff, let’s be honest with ourselves, how many times has the four seed won it,” senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel asked.

He noted Ohio State did it once, but then went on.