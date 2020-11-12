TarHeelIllustrated - A Dream Comes True For Dontrez Styles

The nation's 58th ranked player spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated three hours after the ceremony, and it was obvious that the news had not worn off his life changing decision.

It became official on Wednesday at 4:00 P.M., the opening day of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-7 wing joined D'Marco Dunn of Fayetteville as the newest members of the storied program.

THI: You just signed your National Letter of Intent with North Carolina, how do you feel knowing you are officially a Tar Heel?

STYLES: "It feels amazing. I grew up watching Carolina as a kid. Its a dream come true for me and my family."

THI: Do you feel different now that you did when you committed?

STYLES: "Yeah, but it's surreal right now. It feels very different because now I'm a member of the program. That means a lot to me."

THI: When you committed, were you like don't pinch me because it may not be true, and now you know it is set in stone?

STYLES: "Yeah, now it's true. It's like this is crazy."

THI: Tell us from when you committed until now how you've been working on your game and how you've improved.

STYLES: "I've been working out on every aspect of my game. I'm ball handling and shooting the ball way better. I'm getting stronger everyday hitting the weight room at six a.m.in the morning. Then I'm in the gym after that getting shots up. So it's been great. There's been a lot of progress."

THI: You say you have made progress, how have you seen the results?

STYLES: "Yes sir, no doubt. I'm shooting the ball way better, handling the ball way better. I'm getting way stronger now. My body is getting better, so everything is going good right now."

THI: What's your height and weight now?

STYLES: "6-7. I'm not sure of the weight right now, but the last time I checked I was like 205. But I can tell I've gotten bigger and stronger."

THI: Now that you're in the fold, what have the North Carolina coaches told you about your role and how you fit into the program?

STYLES: "They see me coming in and being a three, and I can go to the four with mis-matches a little bit. They just say I can be a special player in their program. They believe that, and I really believe that myself."

THI: You obviously are a bigger wing, but you mentioned the four. Is that if they go small ball, or do they think you are going to get bigger?

STYLES: "I'm thinking it's small ball for sure."

THI: How would you fit going into a small ball four?

STYLES: "I think I would fit well because I really shoot the ball better now. I could space the floor and give everybody driving lanes and stuff like that."

THI: When you committed, did the North Carolina coaches tell you what to work and improve on?

STYLES: "They only really gave me one thing, and that was just get more reps up. They're really not worried about me shooting the ball. They said I will be a great shooter when I get there. They really believe in me, and that means a lot to me just having Coach Williams believe in me. That's the world."

THI: What kind of relationship have you built with Coach Williams?

STYLES: "It's been great. Over the past few months after I committed we keep in touch. I reach out to Coach Rob (Steve Robinson). They've got a great coaching staff. I can't wait to get there and learn from them."

THI: We hear a lot about the program's family atmosphere. How has the program treated you and what does the importance of the family relationships there mean to you?

STYLES: "It's the family for sure. It's definitely a big family there. Coach Williams preached to me that they are committed. Once I committed there I joined the family. But now that I've signed I'm really in the family now."

THI: The other signee is D'Marco Dunn. Both of you are in the eastern part of the state. What do you see from his game?

STYLES: "I see a big guard that can shoot the ball very well. He's very versatile. He can drive the rock. He can do all types of things. He's a great player and he's going to be very special."

THI: There's a great chance you two could be playing the two and three together and share the wing positions. How do see yourself fitting in with him?

STYLES: "With him at the two and me at the three we would provide space on the floor, a lot of drive and kicks, getting the ball moving a little bit, cutting to the rack, get a little bit of post up with mis-matches, just playing free in Coach Williams system. I can't wait."

THI: Are there any other recruits out there that you've been working on to commit and come play at North Carolina with you?

STYLES: "Yeah, I've talked to Hunter Sallis a few times. I'm not really sure where he stands right now, really not sure."

THI: One last question, what are your personal goals for the upcoming high school season? What are you focusing on?

STYLES: "I would say just being a better leader, and being more vocal on the court. There is only one goal for me and that his to win the State Championship. All of these players who come from Kinston have won State Championships, and I haven't won one yet, so that's my main goal. I'm really not focused on myself, but just really getting better with my team."