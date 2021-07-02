A Full Season Behind Him, Richards Taking Next Step

CHAPEL HILL – Asim Richards was the new kid on the block last fall, so to speak. He joined an offensive line that returned four starters, but he was not one of them.

Instead, Richards was replacing Charlie Heck, who moved on from North Carolina to play for the Houston Texans in the NFL. Naturally, that was a tall order for a sophomore who logged only 47 offensive snaps the year before.

But Richards usually held his own. And most importantly, the 730 snaps he played last season gave him tons of film to see the things he did well and what needed more work. So that latter has been a point of emphasis for the 6-foot-4, 325-pounder from Philadelphia since the 2020 campaign concluded.

“What I worked on was being more square because I had a problem with opening up my hips on my pass sets,” Richards said. “And I really had to zero in on not turning and having my hips open too much. So, I think I got a lot better with just staying square with my pass sets.”

His PFF grade for pass blocking was 10 points lower than his run blocking, which wasn’t great, but was at least solid. But to go from virtually no experience to a starter on the No. 5 offense in the nation, which was also the No. 8 scoring unit averaging 41.7 points per game, the guy with the fewest number of game reps might appear a tad behind the others, especially given how UNC’s o-line is one of the most veteran in the nation.



