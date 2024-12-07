A.J. Dybantsa's dad speaks with THI as the recruitment comes to a close

Murray, Kentucky - A.J. Dybantsa's father, Ace, got to see North Carolina Wednesday night. 48 hours later, Tar Heel Illustrated watched the nation's top high school player at the Grind Session on the campus of Murray State University.

Among an attractive menu of stars on hand such as Darryn Peterson, Niko Bundalo, Mazi Mosley, Winters Grady, Ikenna Alozie, and others, Dybantsa's presence stood on its own. He was the one that many in the stands came to watch and openly root for as if their local high school team was playing.

His play did not disappoint. The 6-foot-9 phenom finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists although his Utah Prep team dropped a tough 80-77 decision to a nationally ranked Dream City Christian squad out of Phoenix. The truth of the matter is without Dybantsa the game probably would not have been competitive.

Utah Prep moved on to play Prolific Prep Saturday night in the Grind Session's main event. The promotion was not the teams, it was the matchup between two of the best three players in their class if not all of high school basketball, Dybantsa and Peterson.

But even with that in mind the overlying discussion among those at the event was Dybantsa's upcoming college commitment. He narrowed his list to Alabama, BYU, Kansas, and North Carolina earlier in the week. While Friday night's game was going on reports from very connected individuals in the recruiting world that a decision will be coming in the following week.

"“I’m hoping this month if not next month, " Ace Dybantsa told Tar Heel Illustrated after the game when asked about a specific time table.

There has been legitimate concern among North Carolina fans that their team was already not in the very top tier of this recruitment, and those worries had gasoline poured on them after the Heels were trounced 94-79 at home by Alabama in front of the father.

Although he would not confirm that, Mr. Dybantsa did admit, "It was a tough game for UNC for sure, but Alabama looked legit.”

Although it may have been somewhat of a surprise that Dybantsa would show up in the middle of the week it shouldn't have been. Two of the four finalists were playing, so there was lots to be seen as the family gathers information down the stretch.

"I went there because A.J. wanted me to go, "Mr. Dybantsa explained to THI. "He can’t go. I want to see the style of play, the type of offense they run, and see if he fits in. Then he is going to make up his mind.”