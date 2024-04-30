Memphis, TN - A.J. Dybantsa was not a happy camper. Despite scoring 21 points, and going a near perfect 8 for 9 from the field, the nation's top rising senior felt he had let his team down.

The favored Oakland Soldiers fell behind to the hometown Team Thad squad in what had all the makings of an old-time chippy AAU game. Frustration crept in, and Dybantsa picked up a first half technical foul in front of a jam packed crowd that surrounded Court 2 at the Memphis Sports and Event Center.

The Soldiers rallied, and so did Dybantsa. He had a big-time rebound in the clutch, and a game clenching dunk in transition on the way to a 69-66 win. That was the closest game they would have on the way to a 3-0 weekend.

The player who may be the top talent in all of high school basketball walked away from the Bluff City leading the EYBL in scoring through three games with a 26.3 point average in 24 minutes of play. He also went for 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Dybantsa went 52.2% from the field, 1 for 6 from three point range, and 30 for 35 from the foul line for 85.7%.



But the conclusion of the Soldiers' Saturday afternoon game was when the mob of media members from every part of the country surrounded Dybantsa. Tar Heel Illustrated was part of that assembly as he addressed questions about his recruitment, and several of the programs involved.