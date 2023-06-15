For the last couple of years, June 15 has been one of the biggest days on the recruiting calendar for everyone concerned. Until today college coaches could call parents, family members, coaches, and anyone around a potential prospect who was a rising junior. Those players could even call the college coaches. But those staff members were not able to directly call that player.

The landscape changed Thursday. For the first time, college coaches across the country began checking in on Class of 2025 talent. Hubert Davis and his staff were no exception. Tar Heel Illustrated was able to confirm six players in the group that heard from North Carolina. There were familiar names who hold offers. Another was a player we interviewed recently who hasn't gotten an invite, and there were also two brand new names that made his way to the forefront.

Expect the contacts to continue, and for Davis and company to reach out to even more players in the next couple of days. But here is what you need to know about what happened on the opening day of contact:

