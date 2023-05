THI is taking a closer look at the first four recruiting classes for North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and his staff. With the transfer portal being a huge addition to college sports, we have decided to crunch the numbers to see how the portal has affected the Tar Heels.

UNC has signed 85 players in the four-year span and only 50 remained in the program while 29 transferred out and 6 went out with medical issues and are no longer playing college football.

Here are the recruiting classes for North Carolina for the years of 2019 through 2022: