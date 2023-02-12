CHAPEL HILL – The players-only meeting North Carolina held Thursday wasn’t the first time this season the Tar Heels have gotten together in hopes of casting spells on their ills and ridding them once and for all. The difference this time, however, is they went deeper, delving into each player’s personal souls, blazing past just their hoops ones. And they say it rendered something new, fresh, and liberating. In a way, it was more than a reset button, it was almost like becoming blood brothers, because that it what was essentially shared. That was the intent, too. Staring at a three-game losing streak and the scorn of all things social media, the Tar Heels’ backs were against the wall. A spot in the NCAA Tournament was suddenly not a given, a disconnect on the court was obvious, and rumors swirling about players and the team in general necessitated the Heels do something a bit drastic. Perhaps opening themselves up to each other and allowing all thoughts and feelings to pour out reflected their dire circumstance, and maybe it was exactly what this team needed.

“So basically, I called the team meeting to just for everyone to be authentic and vulnerable during this time to voice whatever they’ve got on their mind; don’t hold anything back,” junior point guard RJ Davis said following a 91-71 win over Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center, UNC’s first game since the meeting. “I felt like it was really good, because we went around the room and said whatever was on our (minds), just kind of opened up and let our walls down. And I felt like once we were able to do that, and just to hear personal stories and how we see this season, I think it really brought us together.” No yelling. Maybe some crying, though Davis wouldn’t say either way. And plenty of guts spilled out onto the floor, only this was a means of connecting and a means of allowing teammates in. That was the difference. All families squabble. All families disagree. And all families have periods in which frustration and stress make it more challenging getting through a day than when times are well. A basketball team, especially one carrying the burden of maintaining North Carolina’s standard and on its massive stage, notably after saying this season is “championship or bust,” is certainly no different. The players had already held meetings this season, but they didn’t deliver fruit like the one Thursday.

UNC guard RJ Davis called a players-only meeting Thursday so they could connect on a deeper level. (Kevin Roy/THI)