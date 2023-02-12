A Meeting, Vulnerability, And Connecting
CHAPEL HILL – The players-only meeting North Carolina held Thursday wasn’t the first time this season the Tar Heels have gotten together in hopes of casting spells on their ills and ridding them once and for all.
The difference this time, however, is they went deeper, delving into each player’s personal souls, blazing past just their hoops ones. And they say it rendered something new, fresh, and liberating. In a way, it was more than a reset button, it was almost like becoming blood brothers, because that it what was essentially shared.
That was the intent, too. Staring at a three-game losing streak and the scorn of all things social media, the Tar Heels’ backs were against the wall. A spot in the NCAA Tournament was suddenly not a given, a disconnect on the court was obvious, and rumors swirling about players and the team in general necessitated the Heels do something a bit drastic.
Perhaps opening themselves up to each other and allowing all thoughts and feelings to pour out reflected their dire circumstance, and maybe it was exactly what this team needed.
“So basically, I called the team meeting to just for everyone to be authentic and vulnerable during this time to voice whatever they’ve got on their mind; don’t hold anything back,” junior point guard RJ Davis said following a 91-71 win over Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center, UNC’s first game since the meeting.
“I felt like it was really good, because we went around the room and said whatever was on our (minds), just kind of opened up and let our walls down. And I felt like once we were able to do that, and just to hear personal stories and how we see this season, I think it really brought us together.”
No yelling. Maybe some crying, though Davis wouldn’t say either way. And plenty of guts spilled out onto the floor, only this was a means of connecting and a means of allowing teammates in.
That was the difference.
All families squabble. All families disagree. And all families have periods in which frustration and stress make it more challenging getting through a day than when times are well. A basketball team, especially one carrying the burden of maintaining North Carolina’s standard and on its massive stage, notably after saying this season is “championship or bust,” is certainly no different.
The players had already held meetings this season, but they didn’t deliver fruit like the one Thursday.
“We’ve been having meetings just to see what’s wrong with the team and how can we and how we can rebuild our chemistry,” Davis said. “But I think it was more so just letting our guard down, letting our walls down and letting each other into our brains.
“I feel like if you’re being vulnerable and letting the team know how you feel and what you’re dealing with, it makes me want to help Caleb, makes me want to help Mando, and then vice versa.”
Carolina’s most recent game before the meeting was a loss at Wake Forest in which the Tar Heels trailed by 22 points at halftime and 26 in the second half. Saturday, in their first contest since the session, the Heels were a completely different club.
They defended, rebounded, and shot the ball well, especially from the perimeter, tying a season-high with 15 made 3-pointers, doing so in 33 attempts. And they clobbered a Tigers team that entered the game tied atop the ACC standings.
The players took a deep dive into one another, and it paid off. Then they doubled down on it Friday night, as everyone got together at walk-on Duwe Ferris’ house for cards, Madden, and more connecting.
“We did a lot of soul searching and being honest with each other,” senior forward Armando Bacot said. “And I think it really showed the difference today.”
Group sessions don’t always work, and time will tell if this pays off long term. But for one game anyway, a tighter-knight bunch of Tar Heels saw what being fully ensconced in one another can lead to: their best performance of the season.