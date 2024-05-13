As the calendar progresses into the middle of May, the slow process of recruiting in the transfer portal and overall is beginning to matriculate into a new stage. Ven-Allen Lubin, Coleman Hawkins, and Ugonna Onyenso all find themselves in a different place than they were a week ago.

Lubin visits North Carolina this week. Word began to break late last week that an official was being scheduled. Currently no other schools have been mentioned in getting an official.

Cade Tyson is the only current signee out of the portal this spring. The 6-foot-7 forward from Belmont took a visit to Chapel Hill in April, and committed a week later.

Lubin averaged 12.3 point and 6.3 rebounds last season at Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-8, 230 pound sophomore power forward shot 50% from the field, and 73% from the foul line. He went 13 of 39 from three-point territory for 33.3%. He made 53.3% of his two-point tries. He also led the team with 26 blocked shots.

Lubin started in all of his 26 games. He was the first Commodore player to have back to back double-doubles since Matt Freije in 2004. He also scored in double figures 18 times for the year.