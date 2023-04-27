Hubert Davis went big game hunting on the recruiting trail this past weekend. The North Carolina Head Coach was in Omaha for the opening of the Adidas 3SSB season. Before arriving in Nebraska he had offered on player in the 2025 class. By the time he had settled back in at Chapel Hill the offer sheet had grown to three.

The quantity was more noticeable than the quantity. It doesn't get much bigger than Koa Peat and Darryn Peterson who are the No, 3 and No. 4 ranked players respectively in an absolutely loaded class.

Peterson was terrific over the weekend. He kicked things off with a 29 point outing in front of Davis and Jeff Lebo in Friday night's opener.

He may only be a sophomore, but Peterson now has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, St. John's, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington State, West Virginia, and Xavier.

We have had our eye on Peterson for some time, and have enjoyed building a nice relationship with his father, Darryl. He spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated at length Tuesday night. He told us everything there is to know not only about the offer and the recruitment beforehand, but his son's feelings about the North Carolina program.