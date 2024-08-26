Caleb Wilson had had quite the summer on the basketball court. He was a major addition to the Nightrydas EYBL 17U squad. Along with the Boozer twins the team out of South Florida advanced all the way to the Peach Jam finals. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Mamba Invitational in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Now, attention turns to recruiting. He addressed that topic to some degree in July when he cut his list of finalists to an even dozen. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, UCF, and USC lived to fight another day.

The 5-star forward has also begun to assemble official visits for the fall. So far he has arranged two. The tour will start on September 6 to Alabama. He will follow that up the following weekend to Kentucky beginning on September 13.

It would take ten more visits for him to take in each campus of the surviving schools. Don't expect him to take that many, but more officials are on the way, and North Carolina should most certainly be one of them.