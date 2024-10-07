A Shot, a Miss, and Criticism Fueled Withers Toward this Season

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – With 1:01 left in North Carolina’s Sweet 16 game against Alabama last March, the Tar Heels had the ball leading by one point. It was at that moment in time when Jae’Lyn Withers’ basketball life changed. Thirty-four seconds earlier, an effort play by Withers kept the ball alive before going off an Alabama player’s hand and out of bounds, maintaining possession for the Heels with 1:35 remaining. Three seconds later, RJ Davis sank a pair of free throws for an 85-82 UNC lead. After a Crimson Tide basket, Carolina got the ball back. Davis dribbled right, using a screen set by Withers, then flipped the ball back out to himat the top of the key. Withers was unguarded and attempted a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left on the shot clock. He missed off the back of the rim, and the rest is history. Carolina lost, 89-87, but not before Davis missed two layups and Harrison Ingram was off on a 3-pointer after Withers’ miss. It was the errant three by the Louisville transfer that had many UNC fans a bit irate. And they let Withers hear about it. “It was like okay, I know I shot (20%) regardless of how many attempts there were taken (20), I know I shot above 40,” Withers said, referring to his 41.7 accuracy from the perimeter at Louisville the season before. “So, I didn’t really shoot the, this past season, I didn’t shoot the best. So, with me taking that shot, it seemed more timely, or it probably wasn’t a good shot because of the reps, the confidence and, you know, the ball going in. “So, I think the biggest thing that really stuck with me was taking in the doubt, the hate, and building on it. Focusing on those things that they’re critiquing and making it to where they can’t say that anymore.” The ugliness from fans hit Withers deep within. He read much of it, perhaps he couldn’t turn away from it.

Jae'Lyn Withers averaged 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 points over UNC's final seven games last season. (Photo by Jacob Turner/THI)

Bad plays happen. Players know that, which is why having a short memory is mandatory to excel in athletics. In this case, however, it was the last shot Withers attempted. That wasn’t his best decision and served as a very small part in the top-seed Tar Heels' elimination from the NCAA Tournament. Critics were out here and there during a season in which the 6-foot-9 Charlotte native was only 4-for-20 from the perimeter a season after shooting 40-for-96 in 2022-23 with the Cardinals. Entrenched in the season, he mostly ignored the chatter. But not after the Bama game. He couldn't. “The only time that I really paid attention to what the fans were saying or the negative comments was more after the last game when there wasn’t anymore basketball, it’s like nothing to do besides rest and hang with the family,” he said. “It was more time for me to actually dive into what they were saying.” What the complainers missed was that Withers closed the season playing his best basketball as a Tar Heel. He appeared in all 37 games, starting three times, averaging 12.4 minutes per contest. Withers’ numbers: 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 21 total assists, 18 total blocks, and he shot 53.5% from the floor, which includes his poor perimeter percentage. Plus he was 46-for-59 (78%) from the free throw line. Partitioning Withers’ season lays out how his production matched his comfort being in the program. Over the final seven games of the season, Withers averaged 6.1 rebounds per contest to go with 5.7 points. He went for 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in the first-round NCAA Tournament win over Wagner. Withers played his best hoops at the end of the season and was most effective on the backboards.

Jae'Lyn Withers shot 41,7% on 3-pointers in his last year at Louisville, but not as well last winter at UNC. (Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)