CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior Kenny Williams has one simple message for the freshmen going into the game at Duke on Wednesday night:

“Be ready.”

Williams, who’s experienced the UNC-Duke rivalry four times since arriving in Chapel Hill, knows what playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium is like more than most of his teammates. That makes him the perfect person to talk to if you’re a UNC freshman preparing for your first experience of this rivalry, especially in Duke’s hallowed hall.

“We were just talking about it in the weight room earlier about how their fans can get a little bit crazy and, if you’ve got some dirt, they’re going to do their best to dig it up,” Williams said. “So, we just told them to be ready for that and just to stay focused on the game as much as you can.”

Still, until a players actually experiences Cameron, especially wearing Carolina blue, they won’t fully understand playing in front of 9,000 plus screaming fans that absolutely despise everything UNC.

Or, at least for senior Cameron Johnson, that’s what his first experience in Cameron Indoor with “North Carolina” written across his chest was like.