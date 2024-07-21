After five sessions, and a weekend of elimination games, we finally got a Super Sunday of championship games in the 15U, 16U, and 17U divisions. The final two were of specific interest to Tar Heel fans.

The 17U game was a monster matchup between a pair of 21-1 teams that included some of the biggest names and top talents not only in 2025, but maybe in several years. The 16U finale also featured a program based out of North Carolina led by a pair of players who hold UNC offers.

There were also plenty of other games over the weekend, and they were played in front of Hubert Davis and other college coaches.