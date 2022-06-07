A Tar Heel Legacy, Maye Aiming For QB1, His Own Name
**************************************************************************************
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.
And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL – Luke’s brother or Mark’s son?
Drake Maye was asked about that following North Carolina’s spring football game in April, with the question more centered around him making his own name as a Tar Heel, and perhaps being on the cusp of doing just that.
If the 6-foot-5, 216-pound redshirt freshman beats out Jacolby Criswell for the starting quarterback job in August, and then plays to the level of his high school credentials and expectations by the program, he will quickly be known by his name, and his name alone.
Still, being Luke Maye’s little brother on Carolina’s campus is a label for sure. Luke won a national championship in 2017, a run that included his famous game-winning shot to beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight, in which he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional. The next two seasons, Luke was an All-ACC member.
“I felt like kind of in high school I was Luke’s brother, and I feel a lot of people still refer to me as Luke’s brother,” Drake said. “I don’t get Mark’s son a lot, but I’m sure the older generations probably say that.
“I think it will come with time to build myself, establish myself on the field and maybe people will start knowing me as Drake.”
His father, Mark Maye, passed for 3,459 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Tar Heels, mostly as its starting quarterback in 1986 and 1987.
It could soon be Drake’s turn, and as a former 4-star prospect and Alabama commit, much is expected from the Carolina legacy. It doesn’t take long to see that Maye already carries himself like a been-there, done-that guy.
“Drake’s always had type of swagger in him, a leader-type thing,” said junior wide receiver Josh Downs, who might be the swaggiest Tar Heel on the roster.
Having confidence is vital at quarterback, especially considering that Maye hasn’t played much since his junior year of high school in the fall of 2019. Due to the effects of COVID-19, there was no fall high school season in North Carolina in 2020, and since Maye enrolled early at UNC in January 2021, he never had a senior campaign. Maye played the entire second half last November versus FCS member Wofford at Kenan Stadium, but overall, by the time UNC opens versus Florida A&M on August 27, Maye will have taken just 41 snaps in an actual game in nearly 33 months.
“I’m just getting the feel playing again live during practice and these types of games,” he said. “We are not getting hit, but just getting hit again and feeling the pressure… I haven’t been hit since my high school junior year with COVID and all that.
“Just being in the flow of things and taking a couple of shots. I don’t think that’s a major problem just at the end of day you’re just playing football. I feel confidence mentally and physically of doing the job.”
Maye was 7-for-10 with 89 yards and a touchdown last season, and ran the ball six times for 62 yards.
Downs doesn’t see the lack of game snaps as much of an issue. He loves the potential of both Criswell and Maye, the latter whom he sees as a football player before a quarterback.
“Drake is a really intelligent football player,” Downs said. “He’s a baller, he loves to play football.”
Maye has embraced the responsibility of being QB1 even without a determination made yet by the coaches. It’s a work thing, a leadership thing, and about gaining confidence in one’s teammates.
“Just know my job first so I can get on to them about their jobs,” Maye said, when asked about the intangibles of leading. “It’s a big part of it. Coming in as a freshman last year, just learning it all, and now repping it and getting to know what to do so I can fix their problem and they can check me.
“Just having each other’s back. Really getting on to people and making sure they are doing their job because that’s a big thing a quarterback can be a little fiery and at the same time pump them up when they’re doing well.”
Arm strength, accuracy, quick release, check downs, and decision making are all there. Maye looks the part in every way. And maybe sometime not too far down the road, he will be known as just himself, QB1 at Carolina.