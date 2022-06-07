A Tar Heel Legacy, Maye Aiming For QB1, His Own Name

CHAPEL HILL – Luke’s brother or Mark’s son? Drake Maye was asked about that following North Carolina’s spring football game in April, with the question more centered around him making his own name as a Tar Heel, and perhaps being on the cusp of doing just that. If the 6-foot-5, 216-pound redshirt freshman beats out Jacolby Criswell for the starting quarterback job in August, and then plays to the level of his high school credentials and expectations by the program, he will quickly be known by his name, and his name alone. Still, being Luke Maye’s little brother on Carolina’s campus is a label for sure. Luke won a national championship in 2017, a run that included his famous game-winning shot to beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight, in which he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional. The next two seasons, Luke was an All-ACC member. “I felt like kind of in high school I was Luke’s brother, and I feel a lot of people still refer to me as Luke’s brother,” Drake said. “I don’t get Mark’s son a lot, but I’m sure the older generations probably say that. “I think it will come with time to build myself, establish myself on the field and maybe people will start knowing me as Drake.” His father, Mark Maye, passed for 3,459 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Tar Heels, mostly as its starting quarterback in 1986 and 1987.

Drake Maye played 41 snaps last season, 33 of which came in a win over Wofford in November. (Kevin Roy/THI)

It could soon be Drake’s turn, and as a former 4-star prospect and Alabama commit, much is expected from the Carolina legacy. It doesn’t take long to see that Maye already carries himself like a been-there, done-that guy. “Drake’s always had type of swagger in him, a leader-type thing,” said junior wide receiver Josh Downs, who might be the swaggiest Tar Heel on the roster. Having confidence is vital at quarterback, especially considering that Maye hasn’t played much since his junior year of high school in the fall of 2019. Due to the effects of COVID-19, there was no fall high school season in North Carolina in 2020, and since Maye enrolled early at UNC in January 2021, he never had a senior campaign. Maye played the entire second half last November versus FCS member Wofford at Kenan Stadium, but overall, by the time UNC opens versus Florida A&M on August 27, Maye will have taken just 41 snaps in an actual game in nearly 33 months. “I’m just getting the feel playing again live during practice and these types of games,” he said. “We are not getting hit, but just getting hit again and feeling the pressure… I haven’t been hit since my high school junior year with COVID and all that. “Just being in the flow of things and taking a couple of shots. I don’t think that’s a major problem just at the end of day you’re just playing football. I feel confidence mentally and physically of doing the job.”

Redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye will battle Jacolby Criswell in August for the starting job. (Jenna Miller/THI)