Among the many concerns North Carolina football coach Mack Brown has during such a strange and challenging time in the world is how his players are handling being suddenly thrust outside the controlled environment in Chapel Hill and forced to essentially fend for themselves. Now, the UNC staff is on the Tar Heels each day using various technological instruments to stay in touch, so it’s not as if the players are wandering in the wilderness with zero accountability and no compass in hand. When the Zoom camera is off, however, what are they eating, how much sleep are they getting and are they working out enough to satisfy daily requirements? Brown, strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess and the rest of the staff may not know everything about the players’ disciplines right now, but they will once norm is restored and the Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill. “Do we lose strength at this time? Probably, because we don't have the same availability,” Brown said recently during a virtual press conference. “Your guys that are really dedicated and work hard all the time, they will probably be fine. The ones that slack off some when they're on campus are probably going to do the same academically and in the strength program.” As for what they put in their mouths?

Players' disciplines are challenged while awy from the Kenan Football Center. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“They don't have the same nutrition as here,” the coach said. “So, if a guy's too heavy and we had to really work with him or he’s too light and needed to eat more because they had really bad habits, that's all on them and their parents now. “So all of those things are things that are of risk and unless we can get the guys back on campus this summer if we don't see them again until we start the fall, all these will be things that we're going to have to really evaluate before you put a guy on the field.” That can be worrisome to Brown and his staff. The players were on a similar track before the shutdown, but their courses may now veer off in many directions, though he has an idea of which Heels the staff must stay on the most. “It’s a real concern,” Brown said. “And, again, the ones that you have concerns with here with nutrition are the ones you’ll have concerns with at home. And that’s why we have to really call on the player to step up if he wants to play and be healthy.” How long they’re away remains unknown. All team-related activities in the ACC have been cancelled through the end of the spring semester, so the earliest the Tar Heels can theoretically get back together would be early May, and with proper training necessary, an early June “spring camp” could be a possibility. But none of that is on the table until decisive steps are taken with respect to restoring norms.



It’ll be funny to see teams trying to copy us and catch up... too bad we too far ahead. We built different. Whole team on the same page. No need to run after guys, everyone is all in. #Bleed #Savages @TarHeelFootball pic.twitter.com/i96NTHb45V — Patrice Rene ⁶𓅓 (@TriceTopszn) March 26, 2020