A Tip, a Pick, and an 84-Yard Burst by Ritzie Into the End Zone

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Considering that J.J. Jones had already caught two touchdown passes on the afternoon, one in which he displayed impressive acceleration darting into the end zone, Mack Brown can be forgiven for mistaking Jones as a rambling defensive lineman.

Seriously, he did.

The most entertaining play from North Carolina’s 41-14 victory over Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium came very late in the third quarter, and it was all about number five trucking 84 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

Only it wasn’t Jones, who set a career-high with 129 receiving yards on the day, it was defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie. All 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds of him.

“I thought it was J.J. when I was looking out there,” Brown said, smiling and trying to be funny, which was successful. “I couldn’t figure out how that No. 5.”

He could. Brown obviously knew his team was on defense, and his starting tackle was out there. Brown also knew Ritzie was fully capable of turning a tipped interception into a highlight reel with national appeal.

“He’s such a good athlete but I never dreamed he could score,” Brown said. “And then he made a couple miss and I thought, ‘You know, it’s close to the sideline and it’s a hundred percent he will step out of bounds, he can’t possibly stay inbounds and score.’”

With UVA (4-4, 2-3 ACC) finally on a quality offensive possession having picked up five first downs and facing a 1st-and-10 at the Carolina 16-yard-line, Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea dropped back, surveyed the landscape and let go a pass over the middle.