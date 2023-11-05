A Week After the Incident at GT, Walker Powered Through
CHAPEL HILL – In the wake of adversity, character often reveals itself not in grand gestures, but in the willingness to stand firm when the ground beneath seems unsteady.
For Tez Walker, the North Carolina wide receiver on a path toward the NFL, the decision to lace up against Campbell was less about the spotlight and more about the grit and grind that defines collegiate athletics at its core.
Just a week prior, Walker's resilience was tested in a grueling encounter with Georgia Tech, a game that saw him exit prematurely, unconscious, and bound for the hospital after a blindsiding hit that knocked Walker unconsciously while inadvertently twisted his ankle. The severity of the incident cast a shadow of uncertainty over his return.
UNC Coach Mack Brown's words resonated late Saturday afternoon with the weight of the moment.
"I am so happy to have Tez back," he said following the Tar Heels’ 59-7 win over the Camels, and reflecting on the uncertainty that shrouded Walker's availability up until moments before kickoff.
He wasn’t sure Walker would play until moments before kickoff.
"About 11:58," Brown recalled, was when the decision was made, hinging on Walker's pregame performance and his ability to push through the soreness that lingered from the previous week's ordeal. Walker's toughness isn't lost on Brown, who expressed his admiration for the tenacity of his players.
"They get hit, they get beaten up every day... nobody really understands how hard these guys work, how special they are, how tough they are," Brown said, his voice a mixture of pride and reverence.
It's a toughness that Walker personified as he chose to step onto the field, dismissing the easier path of self-preservation for the sake of draft prospects or NIL benefits
Walker himself, in a testament to his dedication, spent the week in the training room, enduring treatment after treatment to ensure he could don his jersey come game day.
"It was a little scary," he admitted, recalling the hit that took him out. But his resolve was unshaken, even in the face of potential risk. "If I can play, I'm going to try to go full speed.”
The incident on the field was a moment of vulnerability, a clean hit that Walker acknowledges as part of the game's inherent risks.
"Turned, looked to my right and before I could look to my left he got me," he recounted.
Yet, even as his ankle protested, Walker's spirit did not. Pregame trials and medical assistance were enough to assure him and the coaching staff of his readiness. Walker's return wasn't just about personal milestones or the thrill of the game; it was about setting a tone for his team.
"Coming off two hard losses, I felt like we needed a game like this to get some confidence back," he said, already eyeing the next challenge against a surging Duke team.
In a sport often scrutinized for its commercialization and the individualism fostered by NIL deals, Walker's decision to play was a reminder of the collegiate spirit that still beats at the heart of the game. It wasn't about draft stocks or personal gain; it was about the team, the collective goal, and the shared journey.