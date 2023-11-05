CHAPEL HILL – In the wake of adversity, character often reveals itself not in grand gestures, but in the willingness to stand firm when the ground beneath seems unsteady.

For Tez Walker, the North Carolina wide receiver on a path toward the NFL, the decision to lace up against Campbell was less about the spotlight and more about the grit and grind that defines collegiate athletics at its core.

Just a week prior, Walker's resilience was tested in a grueling encounter with Georgia Tech, a game that saw him exit prematurely, unconscious, and bound for the hospital after a blindsiding hit that knocked Walker unconsciously while inadvertently twisted his ankle. The severity of the incident cast a shadow of uncertainty over his return.

UNC Coach Mack Brown's words resonated late Saturday afternoon with the weight of the moment.

"I am so happy to have Tez back," he said following the Tar Heels’ 59-7 win over the Camels, and reflecting on the uncertainty that shrouded Walker's availability up until moments before kickoff.

He wasn’t sure Walker would play until moments before kickoff.

"About 11:58," Brown recalled, was when the decision was made, hinging on Walker's pregame performance and his ability to push through the soreness that lingered from the previous week's ordeal. Walker's toughness isn't lost on Brown, who expressed his admiration for the tenacity of his players.