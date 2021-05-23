A Year Ahead Of Schedule, Grimes Ready To Take Off

CHAPEL HILL – When the state of Virginia postponed the high school football season last fall, moving it to the spring, Tony Grimes and his family made a risky but shrewd move. A 5-star cornerback from Virginia Beach, VA, Grimes was planning on enrolling early at North Carolina, meaning arriving in Chapel Hill in January 2021. So, with fallout from COVID-19 pushing everything back in the Commonwealth, Grimes was not going to play his senior season at Princess Anne High School, and with just one credit needed to graduate, Grimes went to work and took care of his academic business. Then, in early August, he arrived at Carolina just weeks before his senior year was to begin, only he was no longer a high school student. Grimes was a college man, and a football player at a big-time program, too. Talk about an adjustment. But he got through. All 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds of him, at least that was when he arrived. Now, he is 200 pounds and one of the Tar Heels’ starting cornerbacks. “He’s gained 20 pounds and he just looks different in his body than he did before,” UNC Coach Mack Brown recently said. As Grimes was putting on that weight, he was also figuring out how to adequately function as a college football player. From the basics to the terminology to adjusting to the speed and physicality of the game, it didn’t happen overnight for him. But it didn’t take that long, either.



Tony Grimes (20) made some big plays late last season, including in the Orange Bowl. (USA Today)

“When I knew I could hang with the big dogs and knew I could was about four weeks into our season,” Grimes said. “I felt like, ‘Okay, I’ve got my groove back, I can hang with these big boys. I can play.’” Grimes played 33 snaps through UNC’s first five games, but in its sixth contest, a 56-24 demolition of Duke on an afternoon UNC scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, he got some significant run. With the game well in hand, the staff put some younger Heels onto the field, Grimes included. He played 23 snaps. A week later versus Wake Forest, though, was when Grimes’ career path at Carolina dramatically changed. Trailing the Demon Deacons 45-24 midway through the third quarter, UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman decided to put Grimes, freshman nickel Ja’Qurious Conley, and some freshmen defensive linemen into the game. The Heels were being shredded by the Deacs, so the change was necessary. The result: Wake managed just 29 total yards over its next 18 offensive plays while Sam Howell and UNC’s offense exploded, and the Tar Heels won 59-53. That was the turning point for Grimes. “My first thought in my head was, ‘We here now, we gotta play. So, whatever you do, the eye’s in the sky for you, you gotta perform,’” Grimes recalled. “So, I got in, and I’d say the second play, I got my first pass breakup and then I just felt it’s time, I’m good, I can do this.” And he did.



In addition to his reps at cornerback, Tony Grimes played 107 plays on special teams. (ACC Media)