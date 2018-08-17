CHAPEL HILL – Jay-Jay McCargo was thrust into the heat of the battle in the second game of his redshirt season a year ago when starting center Cam Dillard went down with an injury versus Louisville.

McCargo performed pretty well, as North Carolina racked up points and yards in the three halves he was snapping the ball to Tar Heels’ quarterbacks. Everything looked pretty good to the naked eye, but under the surface, McCargo was having problems that his position coach, Chris Kapilovic, clearly saw.

McCargo filled in admirably for Dillard, but he wasn’t completely ready for 75 snaps a game. Not yet.

Nearly a year later, that’s no longer the case. Coach Kap handed out praise, but also constructive criticism that was the basis for McCargo’s offseason fuel. The growing pains all young linemen go through were simply elements to the lab experiment that was last season for the Alexandria, VA, native.

“The biggest difference is it’s become more second nature, it’s not overanalyzing it,” McCargo said about now versus 11 months ago. “It’s a lot smoother – my pre-snap reads and also going through the plays. It’s more so falling back on things instead of trying to remember what I’ve been taught.”

To really take a big step forward, identifying and fixing whatever was an issue the previous season is paramount. McCargo is comfortable in the role of a student, so gaining a full understanding of what ailed him the most last season wasn’t a problem.

And it has a trickle-down effect, too.

“Definitely the speed,” he said. “Everything has been slowed down, pressures. All of the time over the summer just looking at it and just knowing what to expect from that down lineman and where he’ll move based off the look.