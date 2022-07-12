A Year Under His Belt, Gray Ready To Lead UNC's Defense

CHAPEL HILL – To set the scene: North Carolina led Virginia, 38-28, at Kenan Stadium last September with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers had the ball at UNC’s 17-yard-line. Cedric Gray, in the game at inside linebacker starting for the first time in his career, got caught in a man-to-man coverage with Wahoos’ slot receiver Malachi Fields. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a pass toward Fields nearing the left side of the end zone, Gray stayed with Fields step-for-step, reached up at precisely the right time, and deflected the pass. The ball fell incomplete and UVA was forced to settle for a field goal. That was the sequence Gray knew he could play every down at the ACC level. It was a signature moment in a season of many. “I think after that play, being a linebacker guarding a slot receiver, I really started to feel confident like, ‘Hey, you can really do this,’” Gray said. It was game number three for the Tar Heels, but Gray’s first start. He never let go of his job and ended the season leading Carolina with 100 tackles, seven of which went for a loss of yardage, 2.5 of them recorded as sacks. Gray had three PBUs on the season, including the aforementioned one, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and recovered fumble. And now, with Jeremiah Gemmel off to the NFL, Gray is not just the leader of UNC’s linebacker room, but the defense as a whole.

Cedric Gray didn't start until UNC's third game last season, but he still led the Tar Heels in tackles. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Nothing surprised Gray about his play last fall, but seeing is believing tracks with young athletes, too. “I would say I was happy that all the work that I had put in it finally showed for itself,” he said. “I always believed in myself and my talent. It was definitely exciting finally seeing it come to light. You start to believe it a lot more.” The Charlotte native embraced the new responsibility of being that guy on defense, taking it to heart the minute the players began winter workouts. It carried through spring practice and beyond. “I’ve been preparing every day making sure I know the calls, I know everything I’m supposed to do, the guys around me what they’re supposed to do so I can be that leader,” he said. “I can be vocal. I can point guys into the right direction and just help out and step up.” UNC Coach Mack Brown said in April that Gray “had a great spring” and in June praised his leadership among the other Tar Heels. Gray hasn’t looked back a whole lot, though. He has been full speed ahead since the middle of January. Much improving was needed, especially given his added responsibilities. So, he got to work shoring up and refining elements of his game. That is a process that is ongoing for Gray.

PROMO CODE: TarHeels10 gets you 10 percent savings at RogueShop.com. (Rogue Shop)