A Year Under His Belt, Nash Is Ready For The Next Step

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina ranked near the bottom of Power 5 teams in total defense last season, allowing 416 yards per game. Following the team's bowl loss to South Carolina, UNC coach Mack Brown decided to part ways with former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and hired Gene Chizik, who won a national championship as a head coach at Auburn in 2010 and a defensive coordinator with Brown at Texas. When a team brings in a new coordinator, a switch in the scheme and a restart to position battles can provide jolts of confidence to players that were previously lower on the depth chart. A Tar Heel taking advantage of the newest coaching swap is redshirt freshman Dontavius Nash. A 6-foot-1, 172-pound safety, Nash came to UNC as a highly touted 4-star prospect. He was the first member of Carolina's 2021 recruiting class, ranked 15th by Rivals. The Gastonia, NC, native had a reputation as a hard-hose-hitting safety at Hunter Huss High School but, like many first-year college football players, had a dose of reality once he stepped on campus in Chapel Hill.

Dontavius Nash played in just two games on defense last season, but he's ready to play a lot more this fall. (USA Today)

"These guys are bigger, faster, stronger,” said Nash. "So, I had to get used to everything. Coming from high school, I was probably one of the biggest hitters in my conference. "Coming up here, now you got guys who are bigger, on the offensive side of the ball. Running backs that are 230-plus and I wasn't used to seeing that." The adjustment from high school to college can be daunting for a college football player. The task gets even more complicated when the fact that Nash and other members of his recruiting class missed their senior year football due to the season being postponed to spring because of COVID 19. Like many other elite high school football players at the time, Nash decided to forgo his senior season and get to his college campus early. However, while coming to college early may help with the off-the-field stuff, a lost year of football is hard to make up. "I've learned a lot of football in this (past) year," he said. “I took a year off in high school. I didn't play because of the COVID year, so that put me back a little bit."