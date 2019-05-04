CHAPEL HILL – Quick, who’s the best tackler on North Carolina’s football team? If you’re asking Tomon Fox, the answer is easy. “He’s the best open-field tackler I’ve seen,” the junior defensive end said, referring to sophomore Trey Morrison. “Like, you cannot make him miss… I like that we can count on him to go make a tackle when we need it, and he’s not going to get shook or anything like that.” Morrison wasn’t overwhelmed at all last season even though the true freshman was UNC’s primary nickel back in the opener at California, a game the Tar Heels lost 24-17. Morrison played almost every snap on defense for the Heels registering three tackles. From that point on, he grew into his job and became one of the guys within weeks. He started 10 of UNC’s 11 games at nickel registering 46 tackles, two of which were sacks and 5.5 for a loss of 22 yards. He broke up four passes. Not bad for the No. 78 player in the state of Georgia and No. 80 cornerback in the nation for the class of 2018. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really know at all,” Morrison replied, when asked if he exceeded expectations last fall. “I just kept working hard and everything fell in place.”

Morrison can run, hit and leap. (Jenna Miller, THI)

But now, the 5-foot-10, 190 pounder from Norcross, GA, is getting ready for the next phase of his Carolina career, one in which the Tar Heels’ new scheme appears to unintentionally cater to Morrison’s strengths. In particular, perhaps the best tackler on UNC’s team, who is also one of its most athletic players, is going to turn it loose much more often than in the previous scheme under the prior regime. “The new scheme is real different. Playing nickel, I’m everywhere on the field playing coverage, I blitz way more,” Morrison said. “It’s different, I like it a lot.” What’s so different? The Heels employed a 4-3 base a year ago in which they played a ton of nickel and more dime than most teams. But that was pretty much it. They had issues disguising things, a reason they rarely fielded quality defenses in recent years. Carolina will run an aggressive defense that will show multiple looks. And by multiple it’s not two or three, the Tar Heels could line up in just about any look, which has been the norm in Bateman’s past success at Army, where he was the last five seasons, and before. And they may approach the play in a manner that contrasts the look they give.

Morrison (27). (Jenna Miller, THI)