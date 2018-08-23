THI learned Wednesday night from multiple sources that North Carolina defensive tackle Aaron Crawford suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice and was carted off the field.

On Thursday morning, THI learned from another source more details about what happened to where it can finally be reported.

There is no exact time table for Crawford’s return, but it’s believed he will miss at least the first two and possibly three games of the season.

With senior defensive tackle Jalen Dalton battling through an injury throughout fall camp, and still not 100 percent, Crawford’s injury creates a problem for the Tar Heels, seriously depleting what was regarded as the team’s deepest and most experienced position group, it’s interior defensive line.

THI has not learned of a definite time when Dalton will be a full go, but getting his healthy and game ready is paramount with the opener at California just nine days away.

As it stands, UNC's starting defensive line for the Cal game will be ends Malik Carney and Tomon Fox and tackles Jason Strowbridge and Jeremiah Clarke. In this scenarior, redshirt freshman Xach Gill becomes the third tackle in the rotation.

Furthermore, with Carney or Fox forced to sit out UNC's second-through-ninth games, a unit across the board that was considered the team's strength will have some serious question marks until Crawford and Dalton return.