Tar Heel Illustrated featured Acaden Lewis earlier in the week once it became public knowledge North Carolina was in contact with the nation's 55th-ranked rising senior. On Wednesday, Lewis announced that interest had turned into action with a North Carolina offer.

The news came during a busy time for the 6-foot-2 guard who runs with Team Durant of the EYBL, and attends Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. Lewis also picked up an offer from Tennessee on Thursday. He doubled that one day later with a quartet of offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Missouri, and UCONN.