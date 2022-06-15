ACC Basketball Opponents Announced Through 2025

CHAPEL HILL—The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its men's basketball scheduling matrix for the next three seasons.

With the first three-year cycle of the 20-game ACC schedule coming to an end with the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the scheduling matrix starts over in 2022-23. Each ACC school will have the same home/away/repeat opponents in 2022-23 as it did for the 2019-20 season.

In 2022-23, North Carolina will play home-and-home series with Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest. The Tar Heels will play home games against Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Miami and road games at Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.





2022-23

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Home only: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami

Away only: Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia Tech





2023-24

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse

Home only: Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away only: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia





2024-25

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech

Home only: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia

Away only: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Wake Forest



