North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC Conference Call on Monday morning, fielding questions for about 10 minutes.

His Tar Heels are coming off a 93-84 win over Duke on Saturday night at home improving to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC.

Above is video of Davis’ zoom interview, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*Harrison Ingram leads the ACC in rebounding in conference play and has averaged 12.2 boards per game over UNC’s last 10 contests. He credits Sean May with helping him on the glass, with the message to go after every ball even if all of his teammates are.

Davis spoke about Ingram’s improved rebounding, citing the play he made on the floor Saturday night that led to a Cormac Ryan 3-pointer in the second half as an example of that attitude.

*Davis also spoke about Sean May’s ability to communicate with the players.

*Duke shot better than 50 percent from the floor Saturday night, but it hit only five 3-pointers and turned the Blue Devils into a driving team. Davis was asked about that aspect of how his team defended.

The question also included a little bit about UNC scoring the most points against Duke in a couple of years.

*Duke did a nice job of face guarding RJ Davis forcing the Tar Heels to find other ways to score enough points to get a win.

*He discussed why Armando Bacot didn’t score in double figures in any of the three games before facing the Devils, whom against he scored 25 points.

*A challenge for the Tar Heels now is breaking free from the Duke game and getting fully dialed-in for Clemson, which visits the Smith Center on Tuesday night. Davis was asked if he has to do anything different for his team to cut loose from that game.

*The Tigers come to Chapel Hill with a 4-6 ACC mark but they’re last three losses have been by a combined five points. Is Clemson better than it’s getting credit?



