TarHeelIllustrated - ACC Call: Williams On Finding Opponents & Much More

North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media during Monday’s weekly ACC Conference Call to mainly discuss UNC’s attempts at trying to get makeup games scheduled in place of the three home games that have been postponed and remain as open schedule slots.

When asked right off the bat if there was an update on having a game this week, Williams replied, “Nope, I wish I did.”

*Williams said it appears increasingly unlikely any of the postponed games versus Clemson, Miami and Virginia Tech will be made up.

*“It’s hard to get rhythm, it’s hard to get into a routine, it’s hard to get into what everybody’s accustomed to,” Williams said, when discussing the difficulty of playing one game a week and not knowing until a day or two before, or even two hours before, a game is supposed to be played if it will be played.

*Clint Gwaltney, Senior Associate A.D., Smith Center Operations/Event Management, is the person mainly handling the process of seeking out possible opponents.

*As THI reported this weekend, UNC can play teams outside of the ACC. The NCAA limit of 24 regular season games, not including three sanctioned games, which UNC played in the Maui Invitational, and with a 20-game ACC slate that means UNC got four scheduled nonconference games. But, if the Tar Heels aren’t going to play 20 league games, it can handle the difference in games versus teams outside the conference.

So, as an example, if UNC only plays 18 ACC games, it can still add two more non-league games.

