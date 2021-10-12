ACC Coaches Discuss Williams No Longer Manning The Bench

CHARLOTTE – The ACC got together Tuesday to celebrate its rich basketball heritage and to jump start the 2021-22 season with its annual ACC Tip Off. The media extravaganza includes all 15 ACC head coaches and two players from each school. A difference from the norm this year were two storylines clearly intertwined: Roy Williams is not here, having retired last spring, and Mike Krzyzewski is here for the final time. Williams announced April 1 he was stepping away after leading North Carolina for 18 years, a run that included three national championships, four title game appearances, and five Final Fours. This will be Krzyzewski’s 42nd and final season at Duke. He will retire at the conclusion of this campaign. So naturally, questions abounded Tuesday about both legends leaving the game. Few coaches were asked about one, they were asked about both. And here is what some of them had to say:



Mike Brey, Notre Dame

“I couldn't wait to get them out of the league. (Laughter). I've been waiting, man. Get out. Get out. “Of course spending time on Tobacco Road obviously on Mike's staff in the '80s and '90s and seeing the dynamic shift like it did in the spring within like, what, a month of each other, I think, they both -- I can relate to how powerful that is. “I do think those programs aren't going to really go anywhere. I think they've done a great job with their head coaching hires. For me, though, Mike, and even Roy -- obviously I worked with Mike. Roy became a really good friend and a mentor to -- I was like that next generation of guys. “I will miss Roy this year because there's a personality about him, as you all know, that kind of keeps you smiling. “It is a power shift, and the rest of us are not complaining at all.”



Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

“There's no doubt that those two guys have been the pillars of our league. They are icons. We're going to really miss them. Not only what they brought to us, the conference on the court. I thought their leadership in legislations and the respect that they brought to the game of basketball will be missed. “But because they're such rich traditions and successful programs, I expect the guys that are replacing them, you know, could not have been selected better. I expect Scheyer and Davis to step right in and keep the beat going. They have probably two of the most successful programs in the history of basketball. “And the tradition and support and the legacy that the school has built for itself, I'm sure that even though they'll miss them, you expect them to maintain their rightful place in the hierarchy of basketball programs around the country.”



Tony Bennet, Virginia

One of the reasons I chose to coach in the ACC was to have the opportunity to test myself as a younger coach at the time -- not anymore -- against Coach K and Duke and Coach Williams and Carolina. You want a chance to test yourself against the best. They've done a lot for the game of basketball. They have storeyed programs. So I was just grateful for their impact on the game that's helped out coaches and made college basketball what it is and the ACC what it is. So you always want someone to go out on their terms, and both of them get to do that. And that's a good thing, especially in today's climate. So I have a done of respect for them and I'm thankful for them. And I hope they can enjoy their family now and the things that are well deserved.



Jim Larranaga, Miami

“Well, you have two of the great coaches of all time, legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, and one of my goals when I came to the ACC was to outlast them. At the end of next year I will be able to say I accomplished my goal. “But you're talking about also two of the great leaders of college basketball, role models who really set the example of how to run a program, how to develop your players and prepare them for life after basketball. “So hats off to two guys that I consider friends and contemporaries, but certainly two men that deserve all the accolades that they've earned throughout the years.”



