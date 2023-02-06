**************************************************************************************



North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC conference call Monday morning to field questions from the media about his team.

Each coach is allotted ten minutes, and in that span, Davis took six questions.

The Tar Heels have dropped consecutive games after a stretch in which they won ten of 12, with most recently UNC falling at Duke over the weekend 63-57. Carolina is 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, and it travels to Wake Forest on Tuesday night for a 7 PM tip.

Above is the video of what Davis had to say, and below are bullets points about each of the six questions:

*1st Q was about Davis’ ties to Winston-Salem, and the coach said his mother is buried there and that his uncle, UNC legend Walter Davis, who lives in the area, will be at the game Tuesday night.

*2nd Q was about UNC shooting 18-for-70 from 3-point range and struggling from the free throw line over the last three games.

*3rd Q was about when he calls plays and when he lets the team go freelance on offense.

*4th Q focused on if Davis envisioned he’d have to push for his team to play with toughness as much as he has this season.

*5th Q zeroed in on Wake Forest’s growth as a team since UNC defeated the Demon Deacons five weeks ago.

*6th Q was about UNC’s offensive struggles as a whole in recent game, including getting points in transition.