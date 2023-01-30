North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC conference call Monday morning for 11 minutes to field some questions about his team.

Davis was asked about improvements over the last week with the Tar Heels being eight days in between games, Pete Nance’s confidence, and the health of point guard RJ Davis and forward Puff Johnson.

The Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) are back in action Wednesday night when they host Pittsburgh at 7:30.

Note: Davis said RJ Davis is practicing and he expects him to play versus the Panthers, but Johnson is limited and the second-year coach would be surprised if he does play.

