CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with members of the media in the breakout room following his formal press conference Thursday at final day of the ACC Kickoff at the Hilton.

Brown fielded questions on a variety of topics, including the new 105-scholarship number for football, his quarterback battle, closing seasons better, freshman WR Jordan Shipp, the effect of the new playoff on college football, his personal future, and much more.

Above is video of Brown’s Q&A session.