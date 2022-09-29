CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is 3-1 as it heads into conference-only games for the rest of the season, but the mood among the fans and even around the team suggests the Tar Heels are off to a lesser start.

Perhaps the manner they have played, especially on defense, has contributed to a swell of criticism from many of the faithful, passion from their head coach at his Monday press conference, and a defensive players-only meeting before practice Sunday morning.

Those things don’t line up when things are going peachy. They haven’t, but the Heels are still 3-1, and now they begin ACC play when Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) visits Saturday for a 3:30 PM kick (ACC Network).

“I look at it as a fresh start, but let’s not forget what we’ve done and what we can take away from the loss we just had…,” senior offensive tackle Asim Richards said Tuesday inside the Kenan Football Center. “ACC, we’re zero and zero right now. I’m really excited to see what this team can do, and I know this team can be special, and I believe we’re going to have a special year.”

To be anything close to special, Carolina must straighten out on defense. That goes for every aspect of the unit. Stopping the run has been an issue, pass coverage has, communication, big plays allowed, bunches of first downs allowed, and so on.

But the Heels face a team Saturday that has struggled as much on offense and UNC has on defense. Is this an opportunity to get healthy on that side of the ball? Perhaps, but the Heels aren’t taking anything for granted.