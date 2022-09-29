ACC Play Means Fresh Start For Tar Heels
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is 3-1 as it heads into conference-only games for the rest of the season, but the mood among the fans and even around the team suggests the Tar Heels are off to a lesser start.
Perhaps the manner they have played, especially on defense, has contributed to a swell of criticism from many of the faithful, passion from their head coach at his Monday press conference, and a defensive players-only meeting before practice Sunday morning.
Those things don’t line up when things are going peachy. They haven’t, but the Heels are still 3-1, and now they begin ACC play when Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) visits Saturday for a 3:30 PM kick (ACC Network).
“I look at it as a fresh start, but let’s not forget what we’ve done and what we can take away from the loss we just had…,” senior offensive tackle Asim Richards said Tuesday inside the Kenan Football Center. “ACC, we’re zero and zero right now. I’m really excited to see what this team can do, and I know this team can be special, and I believe we’re going to have a special year.”
To be anything close to special, Carolina must straighten out on defense. That goes for every aspect of the unit. Stopping the run has been an issue, pass coverage has, communication, big plays allowed, bunches of first downs allowed, and so on.
But the Heels face a team Saturday that has struggled as much on offense and UNC has on defense. Is this an opportunity to get healthy on that side of the ball? Perhaps, but the Heels aren’t taking anything for granted.
“It’s a different V-Tech team, it’s a different scheme, but they’ve got some very good players up there,” UNC senior defensive tackle said about the Hokies’ offense.
Tech is rated No. 105 nationally in total offense at 330 yards per contest, No. 110 in rushing, No. 90 in passing, and No. 113 in scoring. But UNC is No. 126 in total defense, and it’s other defensive rankings are No. 123 in rushing, No. 113 in passing yards allowed, No. 127 in pass efficiency, and No. 123 in scoring, allowing an average of 39.5 points per game.
The Heels aren’t forgetting any of that, they know exactly where they stand defensively. They also believe some things have been ironed out this week and have had quality practices. The defense has even picked off quite a few passes.
Junior cornerback Storm Duck says the goal is quite simple.
“We’re 3-1 right now, the other thing aside (from) that is we have to go 1-0 this week,” he said.
UNC Coach Mack Brown says playing for a championship is meaningful and right in front of his players.
“Starting over because the non-conference season is over,” he said, replying to a question Wednesday after practice about this being a fresh start. “You got the conference season, that’s exciting, that’s the new challenge.
“You always wanna be in the mix and play for the championship at the end of the year, and that starts this weekend without a question.”
It certainly begins anew. UNC is 3-1 overall, but its new season begins Saturday.