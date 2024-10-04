PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ACC Tipoff Attendees Announced

The ACC
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2024 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 8-10 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women’s event will be held on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, while men’s will begin on Wednesday, October 9 and conclude Thursday, October 10.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 9.

ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for two days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.


Men’s Notes

The current 18 teams have combined to win 19 national championships.Last season four ACC teams advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four. The ACC had the most teams of any conference in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight last season.Four ACC teams have advanced to the Final Four in the last three seasons – also the most of any league.The ACC is 33-15 in the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons, best of any major conference.Since 2015, the ACC leads all conferences in Men’s Final Four appearances (9) and NCAA Tournament wins (111). Six different ACC programs – the most schools of any league – have reached the Final Four since 2015 (Duke, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Syracuse).


MEN’S TIPOFF (Wednesday, October 9 & Thursday, October 10)

Boston College

Head Coach Earl Grant

Chas Kelley III

Donald Hand Jr.


California

Head Coach Mark Madsen

Mady Sissiko

Andrej Stojakovic


Clemson

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Chase Hunter

Ian Schieffelin


Duke

Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Caleb Foster

Tyrese Proctor


Florida State

Head Coach Leonard Hamilton

Taylor Bol Bowen

Jamir Watkins


Georgia Tech

Head Coach Damon Stoudamire

Naithan George

Kowacie Reeves Jr.


Louisville

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

J’Vonne Hadley

Chucky Hepburn


Miami

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga

Matthew Cleveland

Nijel Pack


North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis

RJ Davis

Seth Trimble


NC State

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

Michael O'Connell

Jayden Taylor


Notre Dame

Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry

JR Konieczny

Julian Roper


Pitt

Head Coach Jeff Capel

Ishmael Leggett

Jaland Lowe


SMU

Head Coach Andy Enfield

Chuck Harris

Kevin “Boopie” Miller


Stanford

Head Coach Kyle Smith

Jaylen Blakes

Maxime Raynaud


Syracuse

Head Coach Adrian Autry

Chris Bell

JJ Starling


Virginia

Head Coach Tony Bennett

Isaac McKneely

Taine Murray


Virginia Tech

Head Coach Mike Young

Ben Burnham

Mylyjael Poteat


Wake Forest

Head Coach Steve Forbes

Cameron Hildreth

Efton Reid III

Hunter Sallis

