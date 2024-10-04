ACC Tipoff Attendees Announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2024 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 8-10 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women’s event will be held on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, while men’s will begin on Wednesday, October 9 and conclude Thursday, October 10.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 9.
ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for two days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.
Men’s Notes
The current 18 teams have combined to win 19 national championships.Last season four ACC teams advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four. The ACC had the most teams of any conference in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight last season.Four ACC teams have advanced to the Final Four in the last three seasons – also the most of any league.The ACC is 33-15 in the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons, best of any major conference.Since 2015, the ACC leads all conferences in Men’s Final Four appearances (9) and NCAA Tournament wins (111). Six different ACC programs – the most schools of any league – have reached the Final Four since 2015 (Duke, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Syracuse).
MEN’S TIPOFF (Wednesday, October 9 & Thursday, October 10)
Boston College
Head Coach Earl Grant
Chas Kelley III
Donald Hand Jr.
California
Head Coach Mark Madsen
Mady Sissiko
Andrej Stojakovic
Clemson
Head Coach Brad Brownell
Chase Hunter
Ian Schieffelin
Duke
Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Caleb Foster
Tyrese Proctor
Florida State
Head Coach Leonard Hamilton
Taylor Bol Bowen
Jamir Watkins
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Damon Stoudamire
Naithan George
Kowacie Reeves Jr.
Louisville
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
J’Vonne Hadley
Chucky Hepburn
Miami
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga
Matthew Cleveland
Nijel Pack
North Carolina
Head Coach Hubert Davis
RJ Davis
Seth Trimble
NC State
Head Coach Kevin Keatts
Michael O'Connell
Jayden Taylor
Notre Dame
Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry
JR Konieczny
Julian Roper
Pitt
Head Coach Jeff Capel
Ishmael Leggett
Jaland Lowe
SMU
Head Coach Andy Enfield
Chuck Harris
Kevin “Boopie” Miller
Stanford
Head Coach Kyle Smith
Jaylen Blakes
Maxime Raynaud
Syracuse
Head Coach Adrian Autry
Chris Bell
JJ Starling
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Bennett
Isaac McKneely
Taine Murray
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Mike Young
Ben Burnham
Mylyjael Poteat
Wake Forest
Head Coach Steve Forbes
Cameron Hildreth
Efton Reid III
Hunter Sallis