CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2024 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 8-10 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women’s event will be held on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, while men’s will begin on Wednesday, October 9 and conclude Thursday, October 10.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 9.

ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for two days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.





Men’s Notes

The current 18 teams have combined to win 19 national championships.Last season four ACC teams advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four. The ACC had the most teams of any conference in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight last season.Four ACC teams have advanced to the Final Four in the last three seasons – also the most of any league.The ACC is 33-15 in the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons, best of any major conference.Since 2015, the ACC leads all conferences in Men’s Final Four appearances (9) and NCAA Tournament wins (111). Six different ACC programs – the most schools of any league – have reached the Final Four since 2015 (Duke, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Syracuse).





MEN’S TIPOFF (Wednesday, October 9 & Thursday, October 10)

Boston College

Head Coach Earl Grant

Chas Kelley III

Donald Hand Jr.





California

Head Coach Mark Madsen

Mady Sissiko

Andrej Stojakovic





Clemson

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Chase Hunter

Ian Schieffelin





Duke

Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Caleb Foster

Tyrese Proctor





Florida State

Head Coach Leonard Hamilton

Taylor Bol Bowen

Jamir Watkins





Georgia Tech

Head Coach Damon Stoudamire

Naithan George

Kowacie Reeves Jr.





Louisville

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

J’Vonne Hadley

Chucky Hepburn





Miami

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga

Matthew Cleveland

Nijel Pack





North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis

RJ Davis

Seth Trimble





NC State

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

Michael O'Connell

Jayden Taylor





Notre Dame

Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry

JR Konieczny

Julian Roper





Pitt

Head Coach Jeff Capel

Ishmael Leggett

Jaland Lowe





SMU

Head Coach Andy Enfield

Chuck Harris

Kevin “Boopie” Miller





Stanford

Head Coach Kyle Smith

Jaylen Blakes

Maxime Raynaud





Syracuse

Head Coach Adrian Autry

Chris Bell

JJ Starling





Virginia

Head Coach Tony Bennett

Isaac McKneely

Taine Murray





Virginia Tech

Head Coach Mike Young

Ben Burnham

Mylyjael Poteat





Wake Forest

Head Coach Steve Forbes

Cameron Hildreth

Efton Reid III

Hunter Sallis