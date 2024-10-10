ACC TipOff: Breakout Room Interviews With RJ Davis & Seth Trimble

in other news
CHARLOTTE – The breakout room is perhaps the best part of the ACC TipOff, as it allows for much better questions with players and at times a string of several staying on the same topic.
And with North Carolina’s presence here Thursday at The Hilton, that mean Tar Heels guards Seth Trimble and RJ Davis spent time in the breakout room fielding a variety of questions.
Below are videos and notes from what Trimble and Davis had to say:
Seth Trimble
*Trimble said he can play the one-through-three spots and has gotten better at guarding bigger players, which he will deal with when playing the three. He was in that spot at times last season, and is ready to tackle it now.
*One of the themes that came out of today was that Hubert Davis, RJ Davis, and Trimble all said this year’s team is quiet compared to last year. Departed Heels Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, and Cormac Ryan were loud, edgy, and always on. This year’s group doesn’t have anyone like that.
*Trimble said he and RJ Davis have battled a lot over the offseason, and sometimes their intense competitiveness has spilled over into some “fights.” That does happen in sports, and Trimble says it’s actually bonded them together more because they are making each other better and both want to win so badly.
*With the Tar Heels’ second game of the regular season at Phog Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas, Trimble loves that they are playing at Memphis next week in an exhibition game that is supposed to draw a huge crowd and perhaps a sellout. He said it will get them ready for Phog and what they will deal with there.
*On the day Danny Green announced his retirement from the NBA, Trimble told a story about when he was in the portal, Green spoke with him about why he should stay at UNC and shared his own experience, not starting until he was a senior, and about perseverance.
*Trimble said he and RJ Davis get into scuffs at times in practice starting early in the summer. It’s the intensity in how they push each other that sometimes leads to a mini fracas.
“We’ve gotten in a couple of fights this summer. We’ve really pushed each other. We guard each other all practice and made sure we’ve been able to be the best people we can be towards each other, and it’s paid off.”
RJ Davis
*Davis knows what is out there for him with respect to his place in UNC’s record books, and he admits that becoming Carolina’s all-time leading scorer is something he will enjoy and wants. But pressed about his checklist this season, it’s more about being a leader and winning a national championship. He says that’s the goal because it should always be the goal at UNC.
*With that, Davis recognizes he may not need to score as many points this season as he did a year ago in part because of how the Heels will play. But he was clear that he wants to have the same year again, score a ton, and win awards. And he plans on putting the ball in the basket a lot.
“I’m not saying I don’t have to score,” he said. “Scoring is my forte.”
*This is the fifth UNC team on which Davis has played, and he said it’s by far the most athletic he had been on. He loves the baseline-to-baseline speed of the roster, the depth that will allow everyone to stay fresh so they can collectively keep their feet on the pedal, and that the team has enough skills to play fast and with efficiency.
*Davis emphasized the parts about Armando Bacot being gone that will be hardest to replace are his rebounding, which is a given, but also his defense. Davis heaped praise on Jalen Washington multiple times saying he’s stronger and has the recovery quickness to be a problem for opponents in the paint. He also noted Jae’Lyn Withers and the ferocity he plays with down low, especially on defense and hitting the glass.
*Teams increased their focus on Davis as last season went on and could do so even more this coming winter. He has mentally prepared to deal with it.
“Just picking my poison and taking what the defense gives me. I know there’s a lot of teams that are going to be playing defensive coverages different against me, so this will be a true test to my playmaking skills. We have a lot of scoring wings and guards that’s able to score at will this year. And that makes me able to kind of put myself in the right position, but at the same time put my trust in my teammates as well.”
