ACC TipOff: Breakout Room Interviews With RJ Davis & Seth Trimble

(Photo by THI)

CHARLOTTE – The breakout room is perhaps the best part of the ACC TipOff, as it allows for much better questions with players and at times a string of several staying on the same topic. And with North Carolina’s presence here Thursday at The Hilton, that mean Tar Heels guards Seth Trimble and RJ Davis spent time in the breakout room fielding a variety of questions. Below are videos and notes from what Trimble and Davis had to say:

Seth Trimble

*Trimble said he can play the one-through-three spots and has gotten better at guarding bigger players, which he will deal with when playing the three. He was in that spot at times last season, and is ready to tackle it now. *One of the themes that came out of today was that Hubert Davis, RJ Davis, and Trimble all said this year’s team is quiet compared to last year. Departed Heels Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, and Cormac Ryan were loud, edgy, and always on. This year’s group doesn’t have anyone like that. *Trimble said he and RJ Davis have battled a lot over the offseason, and sometimes their intense competitiveness has spilled over into some “fights.” That does happen in sports, and Trimble says it’s actually bonded them together more because they are making each other better and both want to win so badly. *With the Tar Heels’ second game of the regular season at Phog Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas, Trimble loves that they are playing at Memphis next week in an exhibition game that is supposed to draw a huge crowd and perhaps a sellout. He said it will get them ready for Phog and what they will deal with there. *On the day Danny Green announced his retirement from the NBA, Trimble told a story about when he was in the portal, Green spoke with him about why he should stay at UNC and shared his own experience, not starting until he was a senior, and about perseverance. *Trimble said he and RJ Davis get into scuffs at times in practice starting early in the summer. It’s the intensity in how they push each other that sometimes leads to a mini fracas. “We’ve gotten in a couple of fights this summer. We’ve really pushed each other. We guard each other all practice and made sure we’ve been able to be the best people we can be towards each other, and it’s paid off.”

RJ Davis