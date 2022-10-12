CHARLOTTE – All 15 ACC basketball teams were represented at the annual ACC Tipoff on Wednesday and took turns fielding question on stage at the main ballroom at The Westin, including North Carolina.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heels Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love were on hand for the 15-minute segment.

Carolina finished last season 29-10 losing to Kansas in the national championship game. The Tar Heels are projected in many preseason polls as the No. 1 team in the nation for the upcoming season.

Here is the video of their press conference.

Note: Davis and the three players are also available in a breakout room for interviews, which we will post separately.