ACC TipOff: Hubert Davis Main Ballroom Press Conference & Transcript

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s turn on stage at the ACCV TipOff came Thursday, and head coach Hubert Davis plus Tar Heels RJ Davis and Seth Trimble represented the program.

First, they took part in a Q&A session at the podium in the main press conference room, and then they were available for a half hour in the breakout room.

Q. Armando Bacot led the ACC in rebounds last year. Of course that's a big loss for your team. But how do you plan on replacing his production, and do you still plan on having a traditional five there and maybe trying to implement more spacing in the front court?

HUBERT DAVIS: One of the things I've said a number of times is Armando is a one of one. He is not somebody you can replace. You talked about his rebounding, which was at a historic, elite level. Actually, Harrison Ingram led the ACC in ACC games in rebounding, and they were one and two.

One of the things that for us to be successful, we've always identified it, we've got to be a great defensive team. The second thing is we have to be a great rebounding team. Losing Armando and Harrison, others have to step up.

It's a huge part for us. I've always said it's the number one determining factor in an outcome of a game is rebounding on both ends, attacking the offensive glass as well.

I'm really excited about this group, the versatility, the depth, the athleticism that allow us and put us in a position to continue to be good in terms of rebounding the basketball.





Q. One of the themes you had going into this season that I read off the News & Observer, listen to RJ, watch RJ. Can you talk about RJ Davis's transition to the leadership role from last year into this year?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, it's not a transition from last year to this year. RJ has been that type of leader in the five years that he's been here.

One of the things that we talk at great length with each one of our players is for them to be elite in three areas -- on the court, off the court, and in the classroom. I can't think of anybody better than RJ. He has checked all three of those boxes for five straight years.

Him being in his fifth year, it would be very easy -- he's had a historic career. ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-American. For him to stay in that spot and be disconnected with the others and his ability to reach out and connect the three freshmen, the three transfers, the four walk-ons and being able to bind us together as a team has been something that's been really special to all of us.





Q. Coach, we heard Jim Phillips say the perception of the league has been undervalued, despite that the last several years we've seen ACC teams advance to the Final Four and even a championship game. How does ACC play prepare teams for March?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, I mean, I'm obviously extremely biased. I think the ACC is the best conference in college men's basketball. I know the history of the ACC growing up in North Carolina and right outside of Washington D.C. My uncle played in the mid-'70s here at North Carolina. I understand the history and the significance of being a part of this conference.

It does. For us to be successful, one of the things we talk about is our non-conference schedule and being challenged in that area to prepare us for our conference. It prepares us when we get to the NCAA Tournament in different styles, unbelievable coaches, program, history.

It puts all of us in a position to be successful in the postseason.





Q. You have a very different group this year. What's pleased you so far about this group, and what are some areas you need to work on heading into the season?

HUBERT DAVIS: I've been really pleased with this group in terms of their commitment to wanting to be a team. It's not just on the court, but off the court. It even goes to the meal room where they will move individual tables together so everybody is sitting at one table. I know that sounds small and insignificant, but it's of tremendous significance for us to become a team and having a desire and a passion and a thirst to be one and to be the best that we can be.

Also, something that sticks out is just the way that each one of the players has valued the gifts and talents that others have brought to the table. We always say that you have to acknowledge it. You have to celebrate it. Our guys do that every day, whether it's practice or off the court.

That's just going to be huge for us. I think one of the things that we're working on is in terms of the level. It's a quieter team than last year's team and just the importance of not having the same voice as previous teams, but for this team developing their own voice.

That will come in time, but I really like the direction that we're going, and I'm excited for this season.





Q. I just want to ask you, we talked about it a bit the other day in Chapel Hill, but with NIL and just maybe this past year, how have you seen it change just in the last year? It seems like it's gotten more transactional. What effects do you see there, and how have you maybe had to try to adapt to how it has changed recently?

HUBERT DAVIS: I think, you know, you're right. There has been changes, and things in terms of NIL and the transfer portal. I've talked about in the four years that I've been head coach, it's been the explosion of the transfer portal, NIL, the involvement of agents on the back side of a pandemic. And you've added three more teams to the ACC. So there's been some change in the last four years.

I would probably say the biggest difference in regards to NIL right now is the involvement of agents. That was something that wasn't really present at the beginning, and now it is.

So there's conversations not only with the recruit, with the family, but also with the agent. When that happens, it does become a little bit more transactional, but recruiting is recruiting, whether it's coming from the high school or the transfer portal and getting guys like Seth and RJ that have a commitment to this university and this program and an understanding that it's not just on the court, but it's in other areas in the community and also in the classroom.

