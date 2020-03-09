GREENSBORO, NC – If you look at the ACC standings, it says North Carolina’s record is 13-18 overall with a final conference mark of 6-14. But if you ask the Tar Heels, they’re record is 0-0.

The slate has been wiped clean, they say, and their minds are free from that anchors that dragged their season to the ground over the last four months.

The ACC Tournament has arrived, and everybody starts even. Sort of.

“It’s kind of nice to say we’re 0-0, everybody’s on an even playing field because I do think, despite (Saturday’s) result, we’re playing our best basketball right now,” Justin Pierce said. “I don’t think, if you asked any other team in the ACC tournament, they would want to face us right now, especially if you consider us the bottom team in the league.”

The sort of part is because the only way the Tar Heels can extend their season beyond this week is to win five games in five days, which would mean winning the ACC title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Otherwise, the Heels’ season will end.

Carolina opens play Tuesday night versus Virginia Tech while the top four teams don’t until Thursday and the next group of six don’t play until Wednesday. But, as the bottom seed for the first time in program history, that’s the hand the Tar Heels have been dealt, but they aren’t discouraged.



