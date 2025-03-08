ACC Tournament Pairings: UNC the 5 Seed, Plays Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday, March 11-15, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The 72nd edition of the tournament will be played for the 14th time in Charlotte, including the third at Spectrum Center (2008, 2019).

After winning the outright ACC regular-season championship on Saturday with its victory over rival North Carolina, Duke (28-3, 19-1 ACC) earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Louisville (25-6, 18-2) claimed the No. 2 seed, while Clemson (26-5, 18-2) notched the No. 3 seed, as the Cardinals defeated the Tigers on January 7.

Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7) picked up the No. 4 seed to earn the final double bye. The Demon Deacons won a three-team tiebreaker with North Carolina and SMU based on their 2-0 record against the Tar Heels and Mustangs in the regular season.

The tournament starts Tuesday with three games. No. 12 seed Notre Dame (14-17, 8-12) faces No. 13 Pitt (17-14, 8-12) in the opener at 2 p.m. ET. No. 10 Virginia Tech (13-18, 8-12) plays No. 15 California (13-18, 6-14) at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Golden Bears’ first-ever ACC Tournament game. No. 11 Florida State (17-14, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Syracuse (13-18, 7-13) in the Tuesday nightcap at 7 p.m. ET.

No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10) plays No. 9 Virginia (15-16, 8-12) on Wednesday at noon ET to start the second round. The Cavaliers won a five-team tiebreaker over Virginia Tech, FSU, Notre Dame and Pitt to claim the final bye in the tournament.

No. 5 seed North Carolina (20-12, 13-7) battles the winner of the Notre Dame-Pitt contest at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. In the second session, No. 7 Stanford (19-12, 11-9) makes its ACC Tournament debut, playing the winner of the Virginia Tech-California game at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 6 SMU (22-9, 13-7) takes the ACC Tournament court for the first time ever as it plays the Florida State-Syracuse winner at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 11

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 12

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame-Pitt winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Stanford vs. Virginia Tech-Cal winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 SMU vs. Florida State-Syracuse winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 13

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Wake Forest vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Louisville vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 14

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 15

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)