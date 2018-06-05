Jordyn Adams, a 4-star wide receiver and highest rated prospect in North Carolina’s football recruiting class of 2018, has signed to play with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports. Adams, who will graduate from Green Hope High School in Morrisville, NC, next week, was selected with the 17th overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night, and didn’t wait long to ink a deal with the big league club.

There is an agreement in place between Jordyn Adams and the #Angels. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 5, 2018

Adams, who is 6-2 and 175 pounds, would have played this fall as a true freshman not just at receiver but UNC Coach Larry Fedora said this spring the speedster would get a look at returning punts and kickoffs as well. Adams has said in the past baseball was always his first love. His father, Deke Adams, is the Tar Heels' defensive line coach.

Jordyn Adams said he’s always felt more of an attachment to baseball than football, and saw that now is the time to improve in baseball alone. #Angels — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 5, 2018

Details of the deal have not been released, but this will end any chance that Adams could also play football for the Tar Heels. Professionally signed baseball players have also played college football before, such as Russell Wilson, who played A ball in the Colorado Rockies' chain while also playing quarterback at N.C. State. But the difference here is that Adams is a first-round draft pick whom the Angels will invest close to $4 million in, so part of the deal likely will include he doesn't play football at UNC or anywhere else. Thus, his amateur career is over.