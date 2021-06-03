Adversity Overcome, Green Just Wants To Win Games

CHAPEL HILL – Antoine Green doesn’t live in a world of what-could-have-been. He could but chooses not to.

Instead, Green operates with the mindset of what-can-be.

To better understand Green’s thought process, one must go back to Oct. 20, 2018. The site was the Carrier Dome, and the scene was North Carolina’s overtime loss at Syracuse.

With the Tar Heels leading the Orange, 21-20, late in the third quarter, quarterback Nathan Elliott attempted a pass down the left sideline to Green but it fell incomplete. Green got tangled up with a Syracuse defensive back on the play but came up fine and remained in the game for the following snap.

On the next play, which started at midfield, UNC running back Jordon Brown gained 16 yards running outside of the left tackle. Not far from where Brown cut up field was Green, who was looking for someone to block when Syracuse’s Kingsley Jonathan rolled onto the back of Green’s right leg, breaking his fibula.

The process in getting back to normal football activity, which means fully trusting the leg while having nowhere in one’s mind it could happen again at any time, is not as easy as some may think. Green said it took a long time before he felt like himself.

Two-and-a-half years later, Green is still asked about the gruesome injury and his journey back to full health. That experience and all that followed now shapes who he is as a football player and in some respects as a person. With that in the rearview mirror, Green just wants to get better every day and help the Tar Heels win games.



