After Digging Big Hole, Heels Reach Bowl Eligibility

CHAPEL HILL – Five weeks ago, it’s doubtful any observers of North Carolina’s football team had visions of the Tar Heels playing beyond the regular season.

There were few, if any, indicators suggesting it would happen, much less that it was even possible.

The Tar Heels were mired in a four-game losing streak and had simply caromed off the walls of an emotional gauntlet that included their offensive line coach dealing with a major illness that sidelined him a lot, losing their starting quarterback with a gruesome injury, having a third-string quarterback running the offense, and the death of a loved player.

Yet, after beating Wake Forest, 31-24, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, UNC reached bowl eligibility by notching its third consecutive victory. With wins at Virginia (41-14) and Florida State (35-11) before taking care of the Demon Deacons, Carolina’s first home game since Tylee Craft’s passing, it stands at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC and two more games remaining on the schedule.

"Really proud of our guys,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said in his postgame press conference. “That's back to bowl eligible again for the sixth straight year. Proud that our guys have extended their season. A lot of young people couldn't come from the hole they were (and turn) it into the positive attitude that they've had for the last three weeks.”

It’s difficult to fully quantify what this team went through because most onlookers deal solely in wins and losses, and sometimes statistics to validate their beef or support of their team. The Heels watched Craft’s condition quickly worsen starting in late September culminating in his death on October 12. They suffered national humiliation losing 70-50 at home to James Madison a week before blowing a 20-point lead and losing at Duke.