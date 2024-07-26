CHAPEL HILL – The college football world needs no introduction to Omarion Hampton.

A Walter Camp first-team All-American and consensus second-team All-American in the other major services, Hampton was outstanding last season. He was also first-team All-ACC and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

But what else do the Tar Heels have in their backfield? Was anything settled in the rotation after UNC concluded spring practice?

The truth is, those remain open-ended questions, though there is a likeliness to the possible order behind Hampton.

Carolina brought in Darwin Barlow from the transfer portal, perhaps as insurance, or maybe Larry Porter and Mack Brown saw a problem with what was left from the team’s running backs room and figured, if nothing else, Barlow could provide solid, experienced depth. That makes him a frontrunner for one of the three rotation spots at running back.

Known for his speed, the Southern Cal transfer can burn.

“Yeah, yeah,” Hampton replied, when asked is Barlow is super fast. “He’s really fast.”

Barlow spent his first two years in college at TCU, playing a lot in 2020 running for 428 yards and four touchdowns. He then moved on to USC, where in 2021, he ran for 289 yards in his first season with the Trojans, but didn’t play much the last two seasons.

Entering his sixth year in college, because Barlow redshirted in 2019 at TCU and then got the 2020 Covid year back, he knew going to UNC meant accepting a reserve role. But a chance to go to Carolina’s journalism grad school and play in a situation his game fits were enough for the Texas native to buy in.