After Hampton, What's Next in Carolina's Backfield?
CHAPEL HILL – The college football world needs no introduction to Omarion Hampton.
A Walter Camp first-team All-American and consensus second-team All-American in the other major services, Hampton was outstanding last season. He was also first-team All-ACC and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.
But what else do the Tar Heels have in their backfield? Was anything settled in the rotation after UNC concluded spring practice?
The truth is, those remain open-ended questions, though there is a likeliness to the possible order behind Hampton.
Carolina brought in Darwin Barlow from the transfer portal, perhaps as insurance, or maybe Larry Porter and Mack Brown saw a problem with what was left from the team’s running backs room and figured, if nothing else, Barlow could provide solid, experienced depth. That makes him a frontrunner for one of the three rotation spots at running back.
Known for his speed, the Southern Cal transfer can burn.
“Yeah, yeah,” Hampton replied, when asked is Barlow is super fast. “He’s really fast.”
Barlow spent his first two years in college at TCU, playing a lot in 2020 running for 428 yards and four touchdowns. He then moved on to USC, where in 2021, he ran for 289 yards in his first season with the Trojans, but didn’t play much the last two seasons.
Entering his sixth year in college, because Barlow redshirted in 2019 at TCU and then got the 2020 Covid year back, he knew going to UNC meant accepting a reserve role. But a chance to go to Carolina’s journalism grad school and play in a situation his game fits were enough for the Texas native to buy in.
“They’ve got Omarion and stuff, but (running backs coach Larry) Porter just broke down that Omarion had a lot of carries, and they’re looking to run the ball a lot more this year,” Barlow explained. “Run the ball 60-40. He said they had opportunity here.
“He pulled it up on the computer, gave me the whole presentation. So, it didn’t feel like a pitch, I felt like they were being truthful. They had the facts to back it up.”
As the Tar Heels neared the conclusion of spring practice, Brown spoke admirably about Barlow, almost grateful to have a grizzled backup behind Hampton who also knows the lay of the college landscape.
“Darwin Barlow is a guy that we’re really excited about,” Brown said. “He had a really good year at TCU, then a really good year at USC, and last year didn’t play very much. But he’s a 210-pound guy, he catches the ball.”
Dazzling at times in the spring was true freshman Davion Guase, a former 4-star prospect from Opa-locka, FL. Nicknamed “Bullet” for a reason, Gause is also really fast.
An Under Armour All-American who averaged 8.3 yards per run over his high school career in talent-laden South Florida, Gause was college-ready when he arrived. Strong 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, he was strong. Chaminade-Madonna Prep is like a mini college program. Its facilities, the workout regimen, and that it dominates annually, little phased Gause when he arrived in Chapel Hill.
“I feel like I’m balanced,” Gause replied, when asked to describe his game. “I could catch out of the backfield, I could block. When it’s time to break away I could break away. I’ve got good vision, am patient.”
Injured most of last season, Caleb Hood was in for just 36 offensive snaps. He played 157 in 2022, and 64 before an injury in 2021. He has 390 yards on 80 attempts, which is 4.9 per carry. Hood has two rushing TDs, and has also caught 14 passes for 128 yards and a score.
There are no certainties regarding Hood’s availability. He took part in three practices in the spring, and struggles staying healthy, another reason UNC brought in a back from the portal.
Carolina added to the room bringing in JC transfer Charleston French in June. French has three years of eligibility remaining.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Louie missed spring practice, and it remains to be seen if he will materialize into a productive player this fall.
That won’t be an issue for Hampton, who led the ACC with 1,504 rushing yards, 1,072 of which came after contact. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns, and his improves receiving skills led to 29 catches for 222 yards and another score.
In fact, with 76 rushing first downs and 11 more through the air, Hampton accounted for 87 UNC first downs last season. Brown envisions Hampton having a more diverse role this fall.
“Omarion is one of the best players in the country…,” he said. “So, we’ve got to utilize him. We’ve got to get the ball to him on the corner more. I want him in space more.”
Hampton says he will catch more passes this fall, a prospect aided by his much-improved pass blocking skills. Thus, UNC can run its full passing game with Hampton in the lineup because he can protect, but can also release, run a route, and catch the ball.
Hampton is the dude in the room, but whoever fills the other spots in the three-man rotation remains a stiff competition, one that will surely carry into August.