CHAPEL HILL-- North Carolina's recent loss in football to Virginia was a major upset, especially given the team's promising start winning its first six games of the season and reaching the No. 10 spot in the national rankings.

However, the loss doesn't signify the end but rather a twist in the Tar Heels’ journey. They still have much to play for as they are only in week eight of college football.

The media scrutiny is a lesson to be learned from, echoing a similar scenario from last season. Now, the focus shifts to how UNC will respond post-defeat.

UNC Coach Mack Brown revealed earlier this season how he approached post-game strategies. Brown drilled into his staff to scrutinize every game as if it was a loss, and this situation makes that approach all the more relevant.

“If you lose you gotta handle it, own it.” Brown said Saturday night after the 31-27 defeat to the now two-win Wahoos.

Despite defeating then-No. 25 Miami the previous week, Brown acknowledged the Tar Heels' performances weren't up to the mark, a sentiment he expressed during the Virginia week preparation.

“They are finding ways to win, and we still are not playing near to the standards we need to win every game,” he said.

The coaching staff will channel their insights to their respective leaders to avoid a repetition of last year's string of losses post a promising start. UNC is loaded with experience on both sides of the ball, the team has forged a bond through last year’s tribulations.

It started with a home loss to Georgia Tech, the same team the now-No. 17 Tar Heels visit in Atlanta this coming Saturday night.

“We got to start over (Sunday). Next week is the most important game on our schedule, we gotta get back and correct all the mistakes we made today. They are great young people that are disappointed, so they will come back and go to work in the morning.”