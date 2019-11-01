Nine days after North Carolina and Virginia met on the football field for the first time establishing what is still known as the South’s Oldest Rivalry, Grover Cleveland defeated incumbent Benjamin Harrison to win the presidency. It was the second time Cleveland won a presidential election, though his administrations bookended Harrison’s. That might be the most memorable thing about Cleveland’s time in office, and in the 122 meetings between UNC and UVA since, the most unforgettable game just may have taken place in 1996. That also happened to be the first time this then-young scribe covered a sporting event of any kind. It was Nov. 16 and may still be the most damaging loss in UNC football history. Virginia 20, Carolina 17. But it didn’t appear headed that way nearly 50 minutes into the contest, though. Mack Brown’s Tar Heels entered the game with an 8-1 record and ranked No. 6 in the nation. UNC’s defense was rated No. 1 in the land and the Heels’ only blemish was a 13-0 loss at Florida State, which played for the national championship that season. UNC held FSU’s explosive offense to just 213 total yards and seven first downs on the day. So, this was an awfully good Carolina team, one that went into the game with a chance at earning a spot in the Bowl Alliance, which was an agreement between the Sugar, Orange and Fiesta bowls to try and match the top two teams in the nation to effectively stage as true a national championship game.

"Choo Choo" Justice and the Heels had their way with UVA at Kenan Stadium in 1947. (Hugh Morton Photographs)

There was no playoff and the BCS’ birth was just around the corner, so the Bowl Alliance was a really big deal. The pay out to each participating team was $8.5 million, so that was big-time stuff. And with a win in Charlottesville and a certain defeat of a horrid Duke team a week later, Brown and the Heels were about to literally jump into the upper echelon of college football. And there they were, leading the Cavaliers 17-3 with 10:17 left in the game and facing a third-and-goal at UVA’s 9-yard-line. Just don’t turn over the ball and the worst the Heels were going to do is kick a field goal and go up three scores. No way George Welsh’s Wahoos come back from that. No way. But that’s not what happened. UNC quarterback Chris Keldorf dropped back to pass looking for Octavous Barnes and eventually threw the ball to the spot where Barnes was supposed to be waiting for the ball. It was just four yards away at the 5-yard-line, so it was a bang-bang play. Yet, Barnes wasn’t exactly there. He was actually at the 3, and stepping in front of him snaring the ball was Raleigh native Antwan Harris who raced 95 yards the other way into the end zone. Scott Stadium erupted into a wild frenzy and the Tar Heels never recovered. UVA QB Tim Sherman, who had earlier thrown an interception that Dre’ Bly returned 51 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 7-yard run, and Rafael Garcia booted a 32-yard field goal with 39 seconds left lifting the No. 24 Cavaliers to the improbable victory.

Corrales and the Heels lost their second straight to UVA last year. (Jenna Miller, THI)