CORAL GABLES, FL – In a span of 76 hours, North Carolina found a way to cut the cord to last season, and the sense of relief by the holdovers from that 14-19 outfit could be the start of something for the Tar Heels.

A year ago, Carolina lost six games essentially at the buzzer. A Murphy’s Law patch should have been sewn onto their jerseys: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

Especially at crunch time and if you wore the fabled Carolina blue uniforms during the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Clemson. At Virginia Tech. Boston College. Duke, twice in the same game. Virginia. At Notre Dame.

Saturday evening, however, Leaky Black’s runner off the glass with nine seconds left to defeat the Fighting Irish put that curse on notice. And Andrew Platek’s baseline drive and floater with three seconds left here at Watsco Center to defeat Miami on Tuesday night was the stake through whatever was left of last year’s heart.

Gonzo.