CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis smiled Monday night when asked about his cross-over, step-back 3-pointer over the flailing arms of Miami forward Matthew Cleveland, who had switched onto Davis hoping his length could affect the sharpshooting Tar Heel.

It didn’t work, though, as Davis’ move figuratively broke Cleveland’s ankles turning him into a helpless puddle, as the North Carolina senior sank yet another three giving him 39 points on the night and the Heels a 70-57 lead with 4:17 remaining in the contest.

In fairness to Cleveland, he wasn’t alone looking foolish trying to defend Davis on the evening. That was his seventh three of the night on his way to a career-high 42 points in UNC’s 75-71 victory.