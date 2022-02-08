CLEMSON, SC – With Littlejohn Coliseum in frenzied form and North Carolina’s game at Clemson coming down to the wire, RJ Davis decided to offer some words of encouragement to a struggling teammate.

Caleb Love hadn’t exactly turned in the kind of performance one would save to show grandchildren decades down the road. The sophomore guard had a tough time shooting the basketball, and over the previous several minutes, committed three crucial turnovers helping Clemson keep pace with the Tar Heels, thus leading to the tense late moments.