News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 03:08:27 -0600') }} football Edit

AJ: A Loss, Yes, But That Whole Foundation Stuff Is Real

The Tar Heels could have wilted away down two TDs in the fourth quarter but didn't, because that's who they are.
The Tar Heels could have wilted away down two TDs in the fourth quarter but didn't, because that's who they are. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

PITTSBURGH – Wash, rinse, repeat.North Carolina played a football game Thursday night, and naturally, the Tar Heels played a game that went down to the wire. And what has become an all-too-common r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}